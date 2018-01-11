January 11, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 17: The current northwest swell will continue to rise through tonight and peak Thursday into Thursday night. Surf could reach near warning levels for north and west facing shores around the peak of the swell. An even larger north-northwest swell, with surf heights well above warning levels, is possible this weekend. No significant surf is expected along east and south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Overhead high NW long period swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

