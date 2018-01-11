HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old man identified as Chance Gorelangton-Kuanoni, last known to reside in Kamuela.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to an assault investigation in the South Kohala district.

Gorelangton-Kuanoni is described as a local male, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.