HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant
January 11, 2018
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old man identified as Chance Gorelangton-Kuanoni, last known to reside in Kamuela.
He is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to an assault investigation in the South Kohala district.
Gorelangton-Kuanoni is described as a local male, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.