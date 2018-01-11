Applicants Wanted for Hawai‘i Ethics Commission

The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission. These terms on the commission will run from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2022.

Members of the commission serve on a voluntary basis.

Neighbor Island commissioners will be reimbursed for travel expenses to O‘ahu meetings.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai‘i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct).

The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission.

The Hawai‘i State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

The governor will select the commissioners from two nominees for each vacancy submitted by the Judicial Council.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by Feb. 7, 2018, to: Judicial Council, Hawai‘i Supreme Court, 417 S. King St., Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813-2902.

Applications are available on the Hawai‘i State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at (808) 539-4702.