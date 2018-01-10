State Hospital Earns Comprehensive Accreditation

The Hawai‘i State Hospital, a 202-bed psychiatric facility in Kaneohe operated by the Hawai‘i Department of Health, has earned a comprehensive accreditation from The Joint Commission for demonstrating ongoing compliance with performance standards to ensure safe, effective patient care.

A surveyor team from The Joint Commission conducted a series of three unannounced rigorous surveys which took place most recently on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 3 and 4, 2018, and last year on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, and Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2017.

The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. The Joint Commission accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting performance standards.

The unannounced visits comprised a comprehensive review that included onsite observations and interviews and an evaluation of compliance with hospital standards by a team of multidisciplinary surveyors. The three-year accreditation is effective from Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

“Hawai‘i State Hospital voluntarily participates in these surveys conducted by The Joint Commission to identify ways we can continue to improve the care we provide for our patients,” said Hawai‘i State Hospital administrator William May. “While there have been recent incidents that may have raised concerns about our commitment to excellence, this accreditation validates that the hospital staff places a high priority on quality care.”

The hospital provides a full range of services for patients, including psychiatric services for court-ordered individuals within a safe and therapeutic environment, participation in community programs, vocational training and transitional housing.

“We anticipate the construction of our new, 144-bed forensic facility, which is targeted for completion in 2020, will further enhance our ability to deliver effective care for the forensic patients, who we are required to admit to our facility by court orders and create a safer work environment for our employees,” May added.