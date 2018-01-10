January 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Clear, with a low around 51. Light east wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Clear, with a low around 63. Light east wind.

Tonight: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A approaching cold front will weaken to a trough as it pushes in from the northwest early Wednesday morning. An upper level trough passing over the state from Wednesday into Thursday may could enhance some of the scattered rainfall, particularly on the Big Island. A weak surface ridge moving over the islands later this week will cause light and variable winds from Friday through this weekend.

