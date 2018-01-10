January 10, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 16: The incoming northwest swell will continue to rise through Thursday. Surf could reach near warning levels for north and west facing shores around the peak of the swell Thursday into Thursday night. An even larger north-northwest swell, with surf heights well above warning levels is possible this weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of NW long period swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

