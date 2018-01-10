Amazon Releases Film Made on the Big Island

Spit – The Story of a Caveman and a Chicken, a feature movie that was filmed completely on the Big Island of Hawai‘i and made by a group of Kona-born-and-raised filmmakers, is available on Amazon and Amazon Prime.

Spit – The Story of a Caveman and a Chicken is a family adventure film that follows a quirky caveman on the journey to find his family after they are mistakenly separated. Along the way, the caveman meets a very unusual traveling partner… a chicken.

The film is directed by Kona’s own Jonathan Stimac with cinematography by Ryan Shields Johnston. The two, who you may know from the local band Goodbye Elliott, also produced the film together. Daniel Stimac, Jonathan’s brother, composed the musical score for the film.

Recently Daniel was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for a song he wrote for the feature film A Date With Miss Fortune. Jonathan sang on the song, and he and Johnston produced and directed the music video for it. The song is called Almost Had It All.

The group has been working together like this since they were kids. This feature film, Spit: The Story of a Caveman and a Chicken, is the latest in their artistic releases.

“It was an adventure in itself making this movie,” said Jonathan. “We didn’t really think too hard on it at the time, but chickens (as sweet as they are), aren’t the easiest animals to work with. Luckily though, ours wasn’t too much of a diva; just the required limo escort to locations, the gluten-free chicken feed and the occasional on-set breakdown. Nah, just kidding. The chicken we had was amazing! And it sure took a liking, or should I say loving, to our ‘human star,’ Jesse Logan. The scenes and the bond you see between them was not faked even a little; the endearing connection the two had was completely real.”

Spit won the top Golden Kahuna Award at the prestigious Honolulu Film Festival and from that, had multiple distribution offers coming to the table.

“It took a little time, as these things often do, but we are so excited to announce that Spit is now available to the world!” said Jonathan.

“It was an easy decision on location, when it came time to film,” Jonathan said.

The film, which features sea, snow, valleys, lava wasteland deserts and much more, shows the gorgeous landscapes and the incredible ecological variety the Big Island offers.

“The Big Island is one of, if not thee most beautiful and diverse locations in the world,” Jonathan said. “It was such an honor and blessing to film the movie here. During the 18 days of principal photography, we must have traveled completely around the island at least six times. The film really shows a completely different and visually stimulating location in pretty much every scene. For me, it has a wonderful way of reigniting a captivating love and respect for this breathtaking land we are so lucky to call home.”

“The film was made for families,” said fellow producer Johnston. “It’s the perfect family ‘movie-night-in,’ where young and old can sit back, relax, and share some laughs. Grab some popcorn, get your favorite seat on the couch and enjoy the adventure!”