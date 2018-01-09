Queens’ MarketPlace Job Fair, Jan. 13

Job-seekers are invited to Queens’ MarketPlace on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coronation Pavilion.

Numerous shops and restaurants within the Waikoloa Beach Resort resort shopping center on the Kohala Coast of Hawai‘i Island are looking for eager candidates with a strong work drive.

A variety of fulltime and part-time positions are available at all skill levels, in food and beverage, retail,

customer service and sales.

Businesses recruiting new employees include Waikoloa Luxury Cinema and Bistro, Cookies Clothing, Starbucks, Olivia Clare Boutique, Daylight Mind Café & Restaurant, Genesis Galleries, SoHa Living, Lava Light Gallery, Persimmon, Island Gourmet Markets, QuikSilver, Island Pearls and others.

Interested candidates can fill out applications and talk with staff on-site. As a mahalo for attending, a free goodie bag will be awarded to the first 50 applicants attending, in addition to a “lucky number drawing” of specialty items and gift certificates, donated by Queens’ MarketPlace vendors.

For more information, visit www.queensmarketplace.net or call (808) 886-8822.

About Queens’ MarketPlace

Since it opened in 2007, Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort has earned a

reputation among visitors and kama‘āina as “the gathering place of the Kohala Coast,”

full of shopping opportunities, services and great food, along with entertainment and

arts programs, movies under the stars and large-scale concerts in Waikoloa Bowl at

Queens’ Gardens. For more information, visit www.QueensMarketPlace.net or call (808)

886-8822.