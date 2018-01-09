Jams World Rocks New Spring Print

Jams World, the multi-generational, made-in-Hawai‘i clothing company, has announced the launch of its new print, called “Ice Pop.”

Pastel colors and a delicate arrangement of shapes keep this print cool in any temperature. Playful paint spatters overlay broad watercolor strokes to create an ethereal look.

Jams World, known for its hand-painted art screened on exclusive 100% spun, crushed rayon clothing, will offer “Ice Pop” in a men’s retro shirt, women’s tops, crop pants, signature Ariana and Sherry dresses, and two new women’s styles created for 2018—the flutter blouse and Clara dress.

“With Valentine’s Day around the corner, this is the perfect piece to launch our spring 2018 collection.” saidJams World Vice President Heather Rochlen. “In each piece, you will be gifting someone special a timeless piece of art.”

“Ice Pop” will be available at Jams World stores from Jan. 10, 2018.

Jams World clothing can be found at both Jams World retail locations on the Big Island—The Shops at Mauna Lani (68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive, Waimea) and Keauhou Shopping Center (78-6831 Al‘ii Drive, #232, Kailua-Kona).

Jams World clothing is also available on O‘ahu at Ko‘olina Center, Ward Village Shops, or online at

www.jamsworld.com.

About Jams World

The Jams World of today celebrates over 50 years of color, freedom, difference and love. Founder

Dave Rochlen grew up surfing in California. In 1962, Rochlen was transferred to Hawai‘i for work. “Uncomfortable with the government industrial complex,” he left his job and opened a surfboard shop in 1964—Surf Line Hawaii on Kona Street.

The company collects art from around the world, and each of its garments are a timeless piece of art. The art is screened in long-lasting, stay-true color on the company’s exclusive 100% Spun Crushed Rayon. “The fabric keeps you cool and just feels good.”

Jams World’s limited edition collections are cut and sewn in their Honolulu, Hawai‘i, factory. Each print has coordinating hand-painted buttons created just for Jams World by a California artist.

Jams World has remained a Hawai‘i-based, multi-generational company dedicated to quality, individuality and style, which can be seen in each piece created.