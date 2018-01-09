HPD Arrests 17 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Jan. 1 through 7, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 17 DUI arrests compared with 22 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.7%.

There have been 13 major accidents so far this year compared with 28 during the same period last year, a decrease of 53.6%.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, compared with 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease 100% for fatal crashes and 100% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.