HCFCU Raises $15,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way

The Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) staff opened their wallets and donated $15,000 during the Hawai‘i Island United Way (HIUW) annual employee campaign. The monies raised for the nonprofit service organization will benefit Hawai‘i Islanders through such community impact initiatives as education, health and financial stability.

“I’m always so proud of enormous hearts of our HCFCU family,” said HCFCU President and CEO Tricia Buskirk. “Across all of our five branches, our staff never hesitates to openly give of themselves to organizations that support our Hawai‘i Island friends and neighbors.”

Hawai‘i Island United Way invests in 54 health and human service programs that reach over 75% of Hawai‘i Island families and individuals each year. All funded programs fall within the parameters of its Community Care Impact Initiatives, which include, education (encouraging and nurturing positive values to develop skills in children, youth and adults), income (empowering families and individuals to become financially stable; increasing self-sufficiency and independence) and health (providing for basic needs and a safety net of services that promote prevention and encourage healing and recovery).

About HCFCU Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, along with Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. In 2018, HCFCU will open its first-ever branch in East Hawai‘i in Hilo.