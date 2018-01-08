January 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 08, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 8, 2018, 7:00 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2018, 7:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Looking Ahead
The locally strong trade winds will be giving way to lighter winds tonight as a front approaches Kauai from the northwest. The front stalls and weakens to a trough just west of Kauai on Wednesday, allowing light trades to return briefly on Thursday. A westerly wind flow with a drier air mass then spreads across the area between Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure drops south of the islands. Light to moderate northeast winds returns to the islands on Sunday with continuing dry weather.
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tomorrow: Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov