Obituary Notices: Dec. 31, 2017 – Jan. 6, 2018

Big Island Obituaries

Angel (Jardine) Hawkins

January 7, 1959 – January 4, 2018

Angel (Jardine) Hawkins, 58, peacefully passed away on Jan. 4, 2018. She was born on Jan. 7, 1959 and served in the Army.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by her son, Mark Hawkins; mother, Dominga Jardine; sisters, Sheila Seabury, Francine (Gerald) Martins, Stephanie Starks; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Stanley “Blue” Kumukoa Sr.

January 7, 1944 – January 2, 2018

Stanley “Blue” Kumukoa Sr., 73, of Kohala, peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2018. He was born Jan. 7, 1944 and was a retired Engineer for Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Services to be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Hawi Sacred Heart Church from 8-9:45 a.m. visitation. Mass at 10 a.m.

Survived by his Loving wife, Marylin (Rabang) Kumukoa; sons, Stanley Kumukoa Jr., Bruce Kumukoa of Kapaʻau; daughter, Rochelle (Clayton) Javillo of Kapaʻau; brothers, Joseph Kumukoa, Lee (Virginia) Dela Cruz, Eric (Elsie) Dela Cruz of Kapaʻau; sister, Gail (Frank) Pelekai of San Diego; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Todd Lopaka Loa

February 18, 1961 – January 1, 2018

Todd Lopaka Loa, 56, of Hilo passed away on Jan. 1, 2018. He was born on Feb. 18, 1961.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his brothers, Glenn Loa of Hilo, John Carvalho of Hilo; sisters, Leslie Colby of Honolulu, Toni-Anne Odle of Illinois; numerous uncles, aunts, nephew, nieces and cousins.

Patricia “Tish” Ann Rockwood

March 18, 1956 – December 29, 2017

Patricia “Tish” Ann Rockwood, 61, of Kamuela, passed away on Dec. 29, 2017. She was born in Parsons, Kansas but spent her life in many places throughout the world from the Midwest to Japan, and finally landing in her paradise, Hawaiʻi.

Tish was known for her quick wit, sense of adventure, and love for a cocktail with a good sunset. She was passionate about many things, but most of all her beloved pets and family (likely in that order). Her marriage to her husband, Gary, brought her immense joy; they had fun for every one of their 30 years (even though, as she often told him, some of them were dog years). Between the two of them, Tish and Gary had six children, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Additionally, there were many other friends that she considered family.

Tish is survived by her husband, Dr. Colonel Gary Rockwood of Kamuela, Hawaii; her children, Myki Williamson, Michael “Chael” Pruett (wife Lee), and Ashlie O’Reilly (husband Bill); her grands Lucy, Charlie, Amelia, Finn, Connor, Cameron; step-children Kimberley Rockwood, Gary Rockwood Jr. (wife Kim), Mark Rockwood (wife Holly); step-grandchildren Amanda, Georgia, Gary, Audrey; sisters Rene’, Qene’, Canera, Marni; brother Jay; countless dear friends; and her beloved pets Pixey, Molly Jr, Gordon and Elliot.

A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dog is My Copilot, Girl Scouts of America, Planned Parenthood, or have a drink and watch the sunset in her honor.

In her own words, “That was fun. Let’s do it again tomorrow.”

Barbara Jean Anderson

June 13, 1927 – December 27, 2017

Barbara Jean Anderson, 90, of Volcano, peacefully passed away at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center on Dec. 27, 2017. Born in Covina, California, she was a retired Registered Nurse at Kona, Honokaʻa and Hilo Hospital.

She was also co-owner and operator of Polynesian Orchids & Anthuriums, Inc. and a member of numerous nursery organizations.

A Graveside memorial will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at noon, Hilo Veteran’s II at 110 Laimana Street, Hilo, HI 96720.

Survived by her son’s Leland (Rosaline) Anderson of Mt.View, Rex (Shelly) Anderson of Volcano, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Patricia Ann Genescritti

January 23, 1937 – December 27, 2017

Patricia Ann Genescritti, 80, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Dec. 27, 2017. She was born in Terra Haute, Indiana. Patricia was a home maker.

She is survived by son, Frank S. (Cheri) Genescritti of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Judy Genescritti of Kailua-Kona; Barbara (Peter) Pope of Carson City, Nevada; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Anthony “Tony” Timothy Shannon

October 20, 1937 – December 24, 2017

Anthony “Tony” Timothy Shannon, 80 of Kailua, passed away on Dec. 24, 2017. He was born in Anahola, Kauaʻi. Tony worked as a legal process server and served his Country in the Navy.

He is survived by wife Jacqueline; daughters, Tammy (Rex) Kamakana of Kailua; Cathy (Dru) Miyata of Kailua; Jody (Greg) Awana of Kailua; son, Akoni (Ann) Shannon of Kailua; brothers, James “Sparky” Rodrigues of Waianae; Robert Allan Rodrigues of the mainland; Patricia “Pat” Seger of Ohio; Cynthia Spencer of Waimea; Marleen Rodrigues-Quiroz of Hilo; Deborah Y’au of Hilo; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was known as “pappy” to his grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Barbara Ann Pursell

April 3, 1962 – December 21, 2017

Barbara Ann Pursell, 55, of Pāhoa, peacefully passed away on Dec. 21, 2017. She was born on April 3, 1962 and was a Homemaker.

Celebration of life to be a announced at a later date.

She is survived by husband, Robert (Bob) Pursell; sons, Jake Pursell, Rob Pursell; daughters, Jamie L.Pursell, Nikki Pursell, Kimberly Stutler; sisters, Vickie Yeager, Sharon Cook; nine Grandchildren.

Jerry Konanui

December 15, 1948 – December 14, 2017

Jerry Konanui, 68, of Pāhoa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 15, 1948, in Olaʻa, Hawaiʻi.

He was a retired working foreman for Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company and he also was a US Veteran in the Army. He was owner of Ka Malaʻai o Konanui ʻOhana; president of Hui Kalo Moku o Keawe, Association for Hawaiian Awa; and consultant for HVNP Kupuna Council. He also a member of ʻOnipaʻa Na Hui Kalo, Hawaiian Civic Club, Na Papa Kanaka o Puʻukohola-Papa Kawaiaeʻa ʻOhua, Pahoa Kumiai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Pāhoa Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Visitation from 7 to 10:45 a.m.; military honors at 11 a.m. and a celebration mass at 11:30 a.m.; with lunch to follow; casual attire; flowers and lei are welcomed.

He is survived by wife, Gladys F. Konanui of Pāhoa; daughters, Nicholle (Damon Tucker) Konanui and Kanani (Lawrence Kalawe) Konanui of Pāhoa, Teresa (Sheldon) Pajimola of Chester, Virgina; five grandchildren; mother, Elizabeth Konanui of Sumter, South Caroline; brother, Howard (Jane) Konanui of Pāhoa; sisters, Sheila (Harold) Aiona of Opihikao and Janet (Thomas) Gladden of Sumter, South Carolina; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Maui Obituaries

Melva Harriet Nakahili Ching

June 23, 1931 – December 29, 2017

Melva Harriet Nakahili Ching, 86, of Wailuku passed away on Dec. 29, 2017, under the care of Hospice Maui at her residence surrounded by ohana and friends.

Survived by daughter, Camille Mapuana Samonte-Nowak, son,-Glenn Lani Freitas, daughter, Linda Gay Kehau Freitas Martin; two sons, Aaron Hokulani Samonte and Joe Freitas (deceased). Siblings, Olivia Uliana Chong, Roy Kalanihuli Ching, Albert Lanakila Ching. She had 10 Grandchildren, and 14 Great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, at Waiola Church Hall in Lahaina 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Remains will be taken to sea on Jan. 19, in Kīhei for family & close friends.

Aloha wau ia oe!

Victoriano Combo

July 22, 1931 – December 29, 2017

Victoriano Combo, 86, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on Dec. 29, 2017. He was born on July 22, 1931 in Wailuku.

Celebration of life will be held at Waikapu Community Center on Feb. 18, 2018. Visitation starts from 3 p.m. with service to begin at 4 p.m.

Victoriano worked at an Intercontinental Hotel in Wailea in the Purchasing Department. He was predeceased by his loving wife Rose Combo; parents, Higino & Agnes Pihana Combo; sisters, Andrea Combo Salvador, Lucy Anna Nuesca, Nancy Kauha‘aha‘a Kaneshiro; brothers, Paul Silva, John Peck and Gerry Combo. He is survived by his daughter Juliana (Clarence) Montalvo; sister, Juliana Aganos; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Zorayda Leones Sagun

June 5, 1949 – December 26, 2017

Zorayda Leones Sagun, 68, of Wailuku, passed away on Dec. 26, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on June 5, 1949, in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Kahului Full Gospel Temple; service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Kahului Full Gospel Temple; service begins at 8:45 a.m.; burial will follow, 10 a.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū.

She worked as a Housekeeper at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa. She is survived by her loving husband, Macario De Jesus Sagun; parents, Prosicima Leones; sons, Bryan (Leika) Sagun, Lloyd Powell Sagun, Mark Joseph (Veronica) Sagun; sisters, Leonora (Lito) Pallas, Alejandrea (Edilberto) Lucendo, Milagros (Perpecto) Macabeo, Ofelia (Bernardo) Fenis, Josephine (Leonardo) Silva; brothers, Oscar (Judy) Leones, Jovito (Eluna) Leones; and grandson, Xander Joseph Sagun.

Karen Goo

September 5, 1953 – December 26, 2017

Karen Goo passed away Dec. 26, 2017, peacefully at home in Kahului at the age of 64.

Karen, daughter of Seiji and Nancy Oshiro, was born in Puunene, Maui on Sept. 5, 1953. Services honoring Ms. Oshiro will be held 6 p.m. at Ballard Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Karen graduated from Baldwin High School in 1971. She continued her education by attending Kapiʻolani Community College on Oʻahu where she earned her Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting. She worked as a procurement agent at Hawaiian Equipment and Maui Land & Pine; and as a customer representative at Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union.

Her passion was following and watching all the major professional and collegiate sports, playing golf when health permitted, cooking, baking and most of all, caring for her family and friends. She was pre-deceased by her father; Seiji Oshiro. She is survived by her son Ryan and brothers, Gary Oshiro, Larry (Sumi) Oshiro, Scot (Iris) Oshiro and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Jennifer Murthi, Alison Port, and Jessica Groff of Bayada Home Health Care for the daily care they provided to Karen during this difﬁcult time. Ballard Mortuary will be assisting with the arrangements.

Martha Magdelen Santos

December 20, 1932 – December 25, 2017

Martha Magdelen Santos, 85 of Kahului, passed away on Dec. 25, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 20, 1932 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Christ the King Church, mass will begin at 11 a.m., and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

Martha is predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Santos, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Joseph B. (Marybeth) Santos, Frank A. (Nani) Santos, Reed “Kimo” (Craig) Santos; daughter, Earlette (Lono) Vida; siblings, Albert “Ape’ ” Fernandez, Louis Fernandez, Alice Prito, Boniface “Sonny” Fernandez, Theresa (Russell) Cain, Bernie Fishman; nine grandchildren: Daniel, Michael (predeceased), Joshua, Kanani, Kala, Malia, Keanu, Whitney & Nu’uanu; two hanai grand daughters: Miya and Charmy; two great-grand daughters: Mila and Kinley; Loveies: Sari and Angelina.

Florendo M. Manuel

February 7, 1930 – December 24, 2017

Florendo M. Manuel, 87, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Dec. 24, 2017, at his home, with his loving family by his side, under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Banna, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. A graveside service will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery; burial will follow.

Florendo was a retired construction worker at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company. He was predeceased by his wife, Cresencia Manuel. He is survived by his sons, Elmer (Anita) Manuel, Richard (Aldette Trudee) Manuel, Harry (Celmila) Manuel, Noel (Rosalie) Manuel; sister, Manuela Domingo; grandchildren, Ethel (Chad) Kaulukukui, Crystal Manuel, Alderney Manuel, Aldrichson Manuel, Andre Manuel, Adriane Manuel; and great grandchildren, Elisha Kaisa, Naia Kaulukukui, and Taytum Kaulukukui.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the support and care received from Island Hospice Home during this difficult time.

Mildred Annie Pico

October 8, 1928 – December 24, 2017

Mildred Annie Pico, 89, of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on Dec. 24, 2017. She was born on Oct. 8, 1928 in Pāʻia.

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; eulogy will start at 9:30 a.m. with mass to begin at 9:45 a.m.

The family requests no standing wreaths.

Burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 11 a.m. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Edwin Thomas Pico Sr. She is survived by sons, Edwin Thomas (Rhonda) Pico Jr., Brian Pico, Kelvin (Cheryl) Pico; daughter, Darlene (Guy) Panek; sister, Shirley Jacintho (William); brother, Lawrence Rodrigues (Eloise); grandchildren, Ian Repollo, Jazmin Repollo, Kelton Pico, Kelsey Pico

and great-grandchild Zayden Repollo.

Special thanks to Kula Hospital Staff for all care that was given.