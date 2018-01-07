January 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Very windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 39 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 37 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 33 to 41 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead

Locally breezy trade winds will continue into Monday before a weak front approaching the islands from the northwest produces lighter winds from Tuesday into mid-week. Trade showers will fall mainly along windward areas. Expect an increase in clouds and showers starting Tuesday night ahead of the front, especially over Kauai and Oahu. This front will eventually dissipate Wednesday, with northeast winds over the western two-thirds of the state Wednesday night. A new area of high pressure is expected to build in east over the islands late next week, producing lighter northeast to east winds from Thursday through Friday.

