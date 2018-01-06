January 06, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday January 12: A west-northwest swell is due in tonight and Saturday. However, due to the swell’s westerly component, some of the energy will be blocked by Kauai and may not reach Oahu’s north and west shores, so a high surf advisory is not likely there. Some 10-11 second energy from the east to northeast is possible early next week, which could help to boost surf for east facing shores. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores, though some exposed areas may pick up some wrapping west-northwest swell over the weekend. A larger northwest swell is forecast to fill in Tuesday night and Wednesday for likely advisory, but possible warning level surf for north and west shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.

