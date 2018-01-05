January 05, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 05, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 5, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 5, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Hilo
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west wind.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light east wind.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Waimea
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Looking Ahead
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, with lighter winds Tuesday into midweek as a weak front approaches. A mostly dry weather pattern will continue through tomorrow, with isolated windward showers. An increase in low-level moisture will bring more windward showers by the end of the weekend and early next week, but most leeward areas will remain dry.
