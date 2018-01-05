Harry McKee Foundation Offers $1,000 Scholarship

The Harry McKee Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors invites college-bound high school seniors and current college students to apply for the 2018 McKee Foundation $1,000 scholarship.

To be eligible, students must be residents of Ka‘ū District on the Big Island of Hawai‘i and plan to attend any accredited college, university, technical institute or vocational school anywhere in the U.S.

Students must enroll full time in the fall of 2018. There is no specific major required and selection is based on the comprehensive application.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application is available online. Applications must be mailed to the foundation office (PO Box 6002, Ocean View, HI 96737) by Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. For more information, visit the foundation website.