Education Institute Brings Eight Leaders to Hawai‘i

Education Institute Brings Eight Leaders to Hawai‘iJanuary 5, 2018, 8:53 AM HST (Updated January 5, 2018, 8:53 AM) · 0 Comments
The Education Institute of Hawai‘i (EIH) is hosting an important conference to engage everyone interested in education.
Registration is now open for the conference, which will be hosted at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
The conference annually attracts public, charter and private school educators from across the state, in addition to students and parents. Participants come together for a full day of inspiration, learning, collaboration and professional development.
Eight of the nation’s accomplished top thought-leaders in education will be sharing actionable concepts. Creating an opportunity for deeper dives into the concepts shared, presenters are providing “homework” before the conference day for participants.
Showcased this year are Bill Daggett, Eric Sheninger, Thomas Murray, Jimmy Casas, Ted Dintersmith, Gillian Williams, Sheree Speakman and Tom Boasberg.
- The cost for the conference is $75 a person and $20 a person student rate.
- EIH received excellent feedback from past conference attendees. In 2017, 84% of attendees agreed that the conference met the goal of effectively engaging the public and serving as a catalyst to improve the quality of public education in Hawai‘i through school empowerment.
- Click here to register.