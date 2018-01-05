Education Institute Brings Eight Leaders to Hawai‘i

The Education Institute of Hawai‘i (EIH) is hosting an important conference to engage everyone interested in education.

Registration is now open for the conference, which will be hosted at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

The conference annually attracts public, charter and private school educators from across the state, in addition to students and parents. Participants come together for a full day of inspiration, learning, collaboration and professional development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight of the nation’s accomplished top thought-leaders in education will be sharing actionable concepts. Creating an opportunity for deeper dives into the concepts shared, presenters are providing “homework” before the conference day for participants.

Showcased this year are Bill Daggett, Eric Sheninger, Thomas Murray, Jimmy Casas, Ted Dintersmith, Gillian Williams, Sheree Speakman and Tom Boasberg.