Workshops to Teach Negotiation and Communication Skills

Trained mediator Elizabeth Kent will present two workshops in both Hilo and Kona teaching practical negotiation and communication skills.

“We negotiate constantly—with our spouses, partners, bosses, children, peers, and others,” said Kent. “Do you want to develop the skills you need to negotiate successfully and narrow the gender gap?”

“Negotiation Skills for Women” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and “Communication Skills of Highly Effective People” runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 in Hilo and Friday, Jan. 12 in Kona. The Hilo workshop will be held at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, UCB 127 and the Kona workshop location will be at Hawai‘i Community College – Palamanui, Panini Building, Room 127.

“Negotiation Skills for Women” will teach the stages and components of negotiation through interactive exercises, including offers, counter-offers and modes of communication.

“Communication Skills of Highly Effective People” is focused on improving emotional intelligence (EQ) and communication, including being patient, personable, positive and respectful. The workshop will teach strategies for dealing with ineffective communication and resolving personal lapses in clear communication.

“You can learn to listen with your head, heart, and body—and to articulate clearly and directly using ‘I’ statements,” said Kent.

Elizabeth Kent, J.D., is a trained facilitator and mediator who has helped people and institutions find solutions to interpersonal problems for more than 25 years. She teaches graduate classes in conflict system design and negotiation at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and a variety of conflict resolution skills classes throughout the state.

Tuition is $50 for “Negotiation Skills for Women,” $30 for “Communication Skills of Highly Effective People,” or $75 for both workshops. Partial scholarships are available. To register or apply for a scholarship, contact Erika Ginnis of Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 ext. 1 or erika@hawaiimediation.org.

The workshops are a collaboration between the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, UH-Hilo Women’s Center, Hawai‘i Women’s Leadership Forum, YWCA of Hawai‘i Island and Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center.