Three Retiring HPD Officers Honored

Three Hawaiʻi Island police officers were recognized for their service and unique contributions to the community recently at the Hilo Yacht Club.

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi thanked and recognized Honorees Assistant Chief Henry Tavares and Major Randy Apele for developing programs for effective enforcement and crime prevention through community policing and other collaborative efforts.

Officer Lloyd Ishikawa was honored for being the most selected “Police Officer of the Month” and the “Officer of the Year” during his 31 years of service.

These three dedicated officers have provided decades of service, totaling nearly a hundred years.

Chief Ferreira said, “They will be hard to replace as all three are retiring.”

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i is part of a national service organization network dedicated to promoting good citizenship, service and preventing child abuse.