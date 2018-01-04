January 04, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 04 at 3:40AM HST until January 04 at 12:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

The dry pattern with moderate to locally breezy trades will hold through the weekend as high pressure prevails over the region. A slight increase in moisture through the weekend may translate to better windward shower coverage. A pattern shift next week remains possible due to a cold front and upper trough forecast to move into the area.

Hilo

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Puna

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.