January 04, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 10: A west-northwest swell is due in Friday night and Saturday, slightly bigger than the previous one. However, due to the swell’s westerly component, some of the energy will be blocked by Kauai and may not reach Oahu’s north and west shores. A high surf advisory is not likely at this time for Oahu, but the situation will be monitored closely. As trade winds strengthen, surf along east facing shores will increase, but remain below advisory level. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores, though some exposed areas may pick up some wrapping west-northwest swell over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the stomach to shoulder range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT