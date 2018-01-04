ʻWalk-With-A-Docʻ Program to be Held Weekly in Waimea

North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and The Queen’s Health Systems Native Hawaiian Health Program are inviting the community to participate in a regular one-hour “Walk-With-A-Doc” beginning Saturday, Jan. 6, from 8 to 9 a.m. in Waimea. The program will continue every Saturday at the same time and location.

Walkers will meet at 8 a.m. at Pukalani Stables located at Pukalani Street and Ala ʻŌhiʻa Road in Waimea. The event will kick off with a brief talk on current health issues concerning Native Hawaiians and others in the community by Natalie Keahua Kong, MD, primary care physician at North Hawai‘i Health & Wellness.

Walkers are asked to check with their primary care provider before walking if they have any health concerns. No registration is required; participants are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring an umbrella as the walk with be held rain or shine.

The “Walk-With-A-Doc” program began in 2005 is part of an international effort to encourage people of all ages to engage in more physical activity. There are more than 300 chapters worldwide, including three in Hawai‘i.

For questions, call Liana Honda of North Hawai’i Community Hospital at (808) 881-4432 or email LiHonda@Queens.org.