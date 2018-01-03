Waiakea to Compete in the Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition

Waiakea High School was recently announced as one of the top-scoring high school teams for the online portion of the annual Hawaii LifeSmarts State Competition that was announced by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of the Securities Commissioner.

Waiakea, along with Iolani, Maryknoll and Roosevelt High Schools, will have their top team invited to compete at the in-person state competition, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Campus Center Ballroom from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the general public.

The teams will test their skills through written tests, a speed smarts activity, and gameshow style buzzer rounds at the state competition. The winner of the competition will represent Hawai‘i at the National LifeSmarts Competition in San Diego, California, from Saturday through Tuesday, April 21 to 24, 2018.

“This was an inspiring year as the program continues to grow with new participants and schools,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “Several schools entered multiple teams and they all did well. I want to thank all the coaches and students who participated in the 2017 Hawaii LifeSmarts online competition. We look forward to an exciting competition in February.”

LifeSmarts is a consumer education program designed to teach students in grades six through 12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology and consumer rights and responsibilities. The Hawaii LifeSmarts program is sponsored by the DCCA Office of the Securities Commissioner in partnership with the Hawai‘i Credit Union League and the National Consumers League.

For program information on the next competition season and/or sponsorship inquiries, contact LifeSmarts State Coordinator Theresa Kong Kee at (808) 587-7400 or email tkongkee@dcca.hawaii.gov.

Additional information about the Hawaii LifeSmarts program is available online.