Over $1M Released to Fight Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death

Gov. David Ige announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that he has released $1.264 million to fight Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD), a fungal disease attacking and killing the most abundant native tree in Hawaiʻi.

“The ‘ōhiʻa tree is the foundation of Hawaiʻi’s native forest, and it is critical to the health of our watersheds and ecosystems,” said Gov. Ige. “Scientists are working hard to stop its spread, but many trees have already died on Hawaiʻi Island. This funding is focused on a Hawaiʻi Island-based response.”

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DNLR) is using the funds for survey, research, and outreach activities and will be hiring staff through the University of Hawaiʻi.

Specifically, funds will be used to: