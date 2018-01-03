Hawaiian Airlines Offers Northeast Winter Storm Travel Waiver

Hawaiian Airlines is allowing guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights to/from/via John F. Kennedy International Airport between Jan. 4 and 5 a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued on/before Jan. 3, 2018

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel on January 4, 2018 and January 5, 2018

Changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than January 11, 2018

In addition, for changes made on or before Jan. 11, 2018, to new flights, any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or

First/Business Class to First/Business Class) and there is no change in origin and destination. For changes made to new flights after Jan. 11, 2018, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes to origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee and are subject to applicable fare difference.

Normal refund rules will apply. There will be no waiver of any applicable cancellation fees for refundable tickets and no refunds permitted on non-refundable tickets related to this event.

All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian Airlines’ Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320.

Travelers are advised to check www.HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.