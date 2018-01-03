District 2 Candidate Campagna to Hold Fundraiser

Hawai‘i District 2 Candidate Sherry Alu Campagna is inviting friends, ‘ohana and supporters to a fundraiser entitled “Shots with (S)heroes.”

The fundraiser is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bevy Hawai‘i, located at 675 Auahi Ste. 130, in Honolulu.

The suggested donation is $50 per person at the door.

Campagna is an environmental scientist, small business owner and mom, her campaign press release stated. She has been an agent for social change her entire adult life, initially as an advocate for racial justice and environmental issues during her college years then later widening her scope to include women’s rights and class disparities. She is a commissioner with the Hawai‘i Commission on the Status of Women and the former Hawai‘i State chair of the Women’s March on Washington. Campagna was born on O‘ahu. She has family roots on Kaua‘i, Māui and Hawai‘i Island. She is the proud mom of three children, Leo 12, Emma 10 and Ava 4.

Hawai‘i District 2 encompasses all rural and most suburban areas of O‘ahu/Honolulu County, as well as the entire state outside of O‘ahu. Besides Honolulu, the district includes the counties of Hawai‘i Kaua‘i, Māui and Kalawao. The district spans 331 miles. The most populous community entirely within the district is Hilo. The district is currently represented by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Guest performers will include Malia Connor and DJ Jeanne P.

Connor, born and raised on the island of O‘ahu, moved to the Bay Area where she was exposed to both activism and theater. She studied dance at San Francisco State University and created Malia Movement Company 25 years ago as a vehicle to heal women through movement. As years passed, the dance company morphed into many forms but never ventured far from the community by involving resident DJs, local poets, vendors and fellow choreographers. Once her dance company turned 20, Connor decided to take a break to focus on writing and created two more books to add to her two previous publications (a children’s book entitled Mixed Heritage and a compilation of Bay Area interviews), as well as honing in on her photography skills. She recently relocated back to O‘ahu and is in the process of creating a one-woman show, scheduled for release in 2019.

The musical stylings of Jeanne P are vast and eclectic. A vinyl enthusiast for the last two decades she helped forge a platform for Honolulu female DJs as co-founder of Rebel Girl Undergound and as a resident DJ for Girl Fest Hawai‘i. Laced with conscious grooves and contagious energy her musical journeys have something special for everyone. Catch Jeanne P at her monthly residency “Groovebox” at Bevy every second Saturday.