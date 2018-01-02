LETTER: Noise Associated with Low-Flying Tour Aircraft

To: Mayor Harry Kim

I respectfully request that you, Mayor Harry Kim, as my elected representative get directly involved in resolving an ever increasing problem of noise associated with low flying Tour Aircraft over my home on a daily basis. I’m located at, South Kulani Rd, Mountian View. I believe that with 100% support from the County Council in favor of an Offshore Tour Helicopter Route there is no reason you cannot work with our legislators to implement a solution that would bring closure to a 30+ year problem for Hawai’i Island residents! We live in a quiet community which has become over-run by constant noise caused by Tour Aircraft which travel to and from the lava flows at Hawai’i Volcano National Park. I would like to see an offshore route established so as to avoid flying directly over residential homes. I can be contacted at: 808-294-9325 and am looking forward to someone contacting me soon regarding this ever increasing problem. I can also be reached by email if necessary at: daryl@hicop.org

p.s. Our community wishes you a peaceful Happy New Year. Unfortunately many of us have had neither a peaceful or quit new year, as the Tour Helicopter Industry has their busiest season. Hundreds of flights directly over our homes have driven many to call and complain. And yet many of our representative site on the fence hoping the problem will go away! I received a sad email form a crying mother with several children who recently made numerous calls directly to Tour Companies begging them to stop flying directly over her home, which was driving her crazy. She received sympathetic ears but was told “we are doing nothing illegal and have the right to fly over your home.” A simple call to the Hilo Tower, where they keep flight logs of all take-off and landings will confirm the hundreds of flights daily within the last two weeks. Your constituents who happen to live under the Tour Helicopter paths, which they deviate very little from because it is the most profitable, are not entitled to the same “peace and quiet” that other neighborhoods receive during this festive season. It has been nearly a year since I started campaigning for changes and all I’ve received from our delegates is a lot of promises but nothing else. Why does the County not introduce legislation to enact Statutes which would classify nuisance noise caused by frequent aircraft as a violation of the “Residential Air Noise

Act.” Or some other named Act which would protect your constituents from being targeted by greedy Air Tour Companies, or are we not worthy enough to be defended by our elected delegates?

