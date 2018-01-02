January 02, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Synopsis

Mostly dry trade wind weather will prevail through much of the week with a surface high passes far north of the islands in the next few days. Winds are expected to increase slightly later part of the week as the surface high pressure moves to far northeast of the islands.

