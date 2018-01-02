HPD Issues Warrant for Volcano Man for Sexual Assault

HPD Issues Warrant for Volcano Man for Sexual AssaultJanuary 2, 2018, 4:20 PM HST (Updated January 2, 2018, 4:20 PM) · 1 Comment
Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old Volcano man wanted for an arrest warrant in connection with a first-degree sexual assault investigation.
Sought is Keith Kapena Hulihe‘e Sr., described as 6-feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.