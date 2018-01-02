Hospice of Kona to Hold Circle of Remembrance

Hospice of Kona invites the community to share in warm and loving tributes to family and friends who have died at its annual Circle of Remembrance.

Free to the public and hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., this year’s program includes live music, inspirational readings and more.

Complimentary heavy pūpū and soft beverages will be available.

The program is open to the community but space is limited so RSVP to Hospice of Kona at (808) 324-7700.

Those attending are invited to send their loved ones’ names and photos to jschroedel@hospiceofkona.org to be commemorated in a “Recitation of Loved Ones” memorial slideshow.

“Our clients, friends and neighbors tell us they appreciate this celebration because it allows them to share tears, memories, laughter and smiles with our community ohana,” said Hospice of Kona’s Chief Executive Officer Laura Varney.

The Circle of Remembrance has provided encouragement and hope to hundreds of local residents and visitors for more than 10 years.

Hospice of Kona provides family-centered support, education and care for those approaching the end of life. The organization is recognized as the best resource to support and advocate for the terminally ill and their caregivers and to educate professionals, volunteers and the general public about hospice care and palliative care.