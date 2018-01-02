HFD Responds to Structure Fire in Kamuela

Big Island firefighters arrived at the scene of single-story, residential wood frame structure fully involved in a flames in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The structure was in Kaumuela at 64-0768 Ainahua Alanaui Road.

Firefighters arrived at the unoccupied structure at 12:15 a.m. and found two 100 gallon propane tanks that were venting gas upon arrival. The tanks were cooled with water prior to the extinguishment of the structure fire.

Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire. Overhead vegetation had to be cut back to gain access.

The size of the unpermitted dwelling was about 700 square feet and the value is unknown.