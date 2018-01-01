AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical Flower Arranging at Volcano Art Center

By Big Island Now
January 1, 2018, 10:36 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2018, 10:42 AM) · 0 Comments
×

Floral arrangement. PC: Volcano Art Center.

Kaipo Ah Chong, a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, will offer his popular tropical flower arranging workshop once again at Volcano Art Center.

The workshop will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Leave the workshop with your own arrangement to take with you and enjoy. The finished flower arrangements are sure to evoke a sense of paradise in your home. Or, extend your aloha to a friend or loved one with an arrangement you artfully assembled yourself—perfect for any occasion.

A tropical agriculture farmer and member of Halau Na Kamalei, Ah Chong will share his expert skills in this hands-on workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explore color and texture in three dimensions with tropical flowers. Choose from an array of flowers like anthuriums, orchids, ti leaves, ginger and heliconia, to name a few.

Floral arrangement. PC: Volcano Art Center.

Cleaned tropical flowers will be provided and the class fee is $45 plus a $20 supply fee. Students need to bring a pair of clippers. Pre-registration is required. To register, call (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD