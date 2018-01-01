Tropical Flower Arranging at Volcano Art Center

Kaipo Ah Chong, a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, will offer his popular tropical flower arranging workshop once again at Volcano Art Center.

The workshop will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Leave the workshop with your own arrangement to take with you and enjoy. The finished flower arrangements are sure to evoke a sense of paradise in your home. Or, extend your aloha to a friend or loved one with an arrangement you artfully assembled yourself—perfect for any occasion.

A tropical agriculture farmer and member of Halau Na Kamalei, Ah Chong will share his expert skills in this hands-on workshop.

Explore color and texture in three dimensions with tropical flowers. Choose from an array of flowers like anthuriums, orchids, ti leaves, ginger and heliconia, to name a few.

Cleaned tropical flowers will be provided and the class fee is $45 plus a $20 supply fee. Students need to bring a pair of clippers. Pre-registration is required. To register, call (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.