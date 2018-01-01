Specialty License Plates First Round of Money Has Arrived

Specialty Hawai‘i license plates featuring colorful, iconic scenes from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park became available from the Hawaiʻi Department of Motor Vehicles in August 2017.

The license plates were authorized by a 2015 state law to raise funds for resource protection and education projects at Hawai‘i Volcanoes and Haleakalā.

The cost of these specialty plates is $35.50, with a $25 annual renewal fee. To date, the program has raised over $25,000 for the parks in its first quarter.

The program is administered by the DMV and revenues generated are managed by Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association, a non-profit partner that supports six national park sites in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa. Plate monies are processed and then donated to the national parks. Donations will be used for numerous national park projects large and small.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a great way to show state pride and support the protection of natural and cultural resources.

Other national parks that currently benefit from specialty license plate programs include Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Crater Lake National Park and Yosemite National Park.