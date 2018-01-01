Kahilu Theatre Presents ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’

Nora Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore will be performed at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

Based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, the play is comprised of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory. They make sure to cover all the important subjects—from mothers to prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses and why they only wear black.

Five brilliant women comprise the cast of the show, revolving their stories around the main character Gingy, played by Victoria Gail-White and supported by world-class ensemble Lisa Barnes, Lauren Murata, Bree Kale‘a Peters and Stacy Ray. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron, the monologues focus on relationships and how a woman’s wardrobe can be used as a time capsule to tell the tales of their life.

The original O‘ahu production of Love, Loss, and What I Wore was directed by David Farmer, who is the current president of the Hawai‘i Local SAG-AFTRA, and his extensive work in television and film make him a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

Leading actress, Victoria Gail-White, has been performing on Honolulu’s community theater stages for fifteen years, and has received seven Po‘okela Awards for her performances.

Ensemble cast member Lisa Barnes is an actress, writer and acting coach. She has a multitude of acting credits both on stage as well as for film and television, is the recipient of two LA Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, and has performed on stages around the globe. Barnes is a member of The League of Professional Theatre Women, New York Women in Film & Television and past president of Women in the Arts & Media Coalition.

Ensemble cast member Lauren Murata is an actress and supporter of the arts. She most recently appeared in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, a benefit for Kailua Onstage Arts. Lauren has received a Po‘okela Award for leading female role in Manoa Valley Theater’s Wait Until Dark as well as appeared in several television series such as Hawaii Five-0, LOST and Private Practice.

Ensemble cast member Bree Kale‘a Peters has been in theater both locally and on the mainland for over 50 years. In that time, she has served as producer, director and actress for hundreds of productions. She recently moved to Hawai‘i Island after an almost 40-year professional career as the associate producer and artistic director at Mānoa Valley Theatre on O‘ahu. During her time there, she was the recipient of numerous directing and acting awards.

The final ensemble member, Stacy Ray, is an actor, director and teacher of theatre, film and television. She has served as the associate director of the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, teaching technique and advanced scene study. She is a founding member and former president of Interact Theatre Company. Stacy is a member of Actors Equity and a vested member of the Screen Actors Guild, SAG/AFTRA.

The cast has performed this production together at a variety of venues across the island and says that they are thrilled to bring this funny, touching and totally relatable production to the Kahilu Theatre.

The performance will be presented on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, for more information visit the Kahilu Theatre website or visit the Kahilu Theatre Box Office at 67-1186 Lindsey Road, Kamuela, or call (808) 885-6868.