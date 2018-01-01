January 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 01, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 1, 2018, 7:00 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2018, 7:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Hamakua
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a north northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Synopsis
A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the week as high pressure prevails over the region. Trades will briefly weaken over the smaller northwest islands through tonight as a front passes to the north.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov