The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of an aerial fireworks accident and injury on Dec. 31, 2017, at 339 Desha Ave. in Hilo.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene at 9:30 p.m. to find a man in his 40s with his right index finger amputated from an aerial-type fireworks that accidentally exploded while he was holding it.

He was transported to Hilo Medical Center.