Obituary Notices: Dec. 24-30, 2017

Big Island Obituaries

William David LeVan

April 19, 1945 – December 18, 2017

William David LeVan, 72, of Pāhoa, passed away on Dec. 18, 2017. He was born on April 19, 1945 in Rochester, New York. He was a retired truck driver.

LeVan lived in California for 30 years and lived the rest of his life in Hawaiʻi.

Services to be held at a later date.

He survived by his wife, Renee LeVan-Hedge; sons, William Nicklaus LeVan, Targert John Zimmerman; Daugther Cori Morningstar Souza; brothers, Jack LeVan, Tim LeVan, Allen LeVan, Todd LeVan; grandchildren, Haley Souza, Eric Souza; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Akiko Shibata

November 3, 1935 – December 16, 2017

Akiko Shibata, 82, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Dec. 16, 2017 at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born on Nov. 3, 1935, in Kohala, she was retired in sales.

Private family services to be held.

Akiko is predeceased by her husband, George Teruo Shibata; survived by sons, Schoen Maekawa, Robert Shibata; daughters Colleen Masukawa, Dawn Sumida, Tori Samiere; sisters Tsuyako Miyashiro, Ayako Imai, Natsuko Yoneda, Helene Holmes, Joyce Gronefield; 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.

John Robert Kings Thompson

March 9, 1958 – December 15, 2017

John Robert Kings Thompson, 59, of Ocean View, passed away on Dec. 15, 2017. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa. John worked as a coal miner and served his Country in the Marines.

He is survived by wife Evon Kaawa Thompson; daughter Tinajo (Art) Gutierrez of Brush, Colorado; brothers Robert Thompson of Chico, California; Jim (Tam) Gallmeyer of Edmonton, Canada; sisters Evelyn Thompson of Ocean View; Sadie (Doug) Newlin of Paradise, California; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Private services will be held.

Vance Dale Galigo

June 4, 1973 – December 13, 2017

Vance Dale Galigo, 44, of Puna, passed away on Dec. 13, 2017. He was born on June 4, 1973.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

He survived by mother, Carol Wilt; sons, Devin Galigo, Dustin Galigo, Diceton Galigo; brothers, Shawn (Lyla) Galigo, Royden (Shiryl) Requelman; sister, Naomi Leialoha; grandparents, Theresa Wilt, Cecilia Galigo; godparents, Peggy and Rodney Asuncion; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Zechariah James Sugrue

August 16, 1975 – December 13, 2017

Zechariah James Sugrue, 42, of Ocean View, passed on Dec. 13, 2017. He was born on Aug. 16, 1975 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Services will be at a later date.

He is survived by father, Jack Sugrue; mother, Kit Sugrue; son, Jon Sugrue; daughter, Sara Gembala; brother, T.J. Sugrue, Chris Sugrue; sister, Erika Sugrue; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Maui Obituaries

Robert “Bobby” Vargas

October 12, 1937 – December 26, 2017

“Ohana means family, family means nobody gets left behind, or forgotten,” (Lilo & Stitch).

If your path ever crossed Bobby’s either here on Maui, or the mainland, you know Ohana extends beyond blood to include you as well! Bobby spent 80 years living Aloha.

He first learned to “love-well” while living in Cardiff-by-the Sea, California with his mother Jovita and his father Jose and his seven siblings, Lena, Sal, Joe, Angel, Anita, Elena, and Frank.

Toni, his bride of 56 years, taught him to extend the tent pegs of Ohana to include everyone: co-workers, neighbors, people you see regularly, the postman, the grocery clerk, the gas station attendant. No one was overlooked or unimportant. Bobby and Toni lived Aloha and Ohana.

Bobby’s pride and joy were his three children and their spouses, Gianna and Scott, Mo and Di, and Nena and Neal Wakayama. His seven grandchildren, Billie, Megan, Zach, Taylor, Kiernan, Jake, and Coby filled his cup of joy to overflowing.

Bobby was called into eternity on Dec. 26, 2017.

A celebration of Robert “Bobby” Vargas’s life will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, Makawao, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11:30 a.m., and burial will follow at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m.

The family would like to pass their heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful love and support from the staff of Islands Hospice, Lorelei his caregiver, Kokua Medical, and Printers Inc. & Wailuku Rapid Print.

Florendo M. Manuel

February 7, 1930 – December 24, 2017

Florendo M. Manuel, 87, of Kahului, passed away on Dec. 24, 2017, at his home, with his loving family by his side, under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Banna, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. A graveside service will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery; burial will follow.

Florendo was a retired construction worker at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company. He was predeceased by his wife, Cresencia Manuel. He is survived by his sons, Elmer (Anita) Manuel, Richard (Aldette Trudee) Manuel, Harry (Celmila) Manuel, Noel (Rosalie) Manuel; sister, Manuela Domingo; grandchildren, Ethel (Chad) Kaulukukui, Crystal Manuel, Alderney Manuel, Aldrichson Manuel, Andre Manuel, Adriane Manuel; and great grandchildren, Elisha Kaisa, Naia Kaulukukui, and Taytum Kaulukukui.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the support and care received from Island Hospice Home during this difficult time.

Teresita (Tessie) Amarillo Cabanting

October 3, 1948 – December 21, 2017

Teresita (Tessie) Amarillo Cabanting, 69, of Kīhei, passed away on Dec. 21, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her Family and friends. She was born on Oct. 3, 1948, in Villa Viciosa Abra, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2017, at St. Theresa Church; mass will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Norman’s Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 9:30 a.m.; burial will follow, 10:30 a.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Teresita was a retired custodial engineer with the State of Hawaii, Department of Transportation, Airport’s Division. She was predeceased by her husband, Rodolfo “Rudy Sr.” Cabanting, son, Rodolfo “Rudy Jr.” Cabanting, and parents, Bonifacio & Josefa Cabanting. She is survived by her son, Ray (Leidy Anne) Cabanting; daughter, Millie Cabanting; brothers, Sixto (Cecilia) Amarillo, Salvador Amarillo – deceased; sisters, Felicitas Dela Cruz, Corazon (Francisco) Yamatsuka-Benosa, Angelita (Felino) Garcia; sister-in-law, Marieta Soliven-Garcia; and granddaughter, ARayanna Cabanting.

Julia Rauenhorst Vogt

August 21, 1956 – December 19, 2017

Julia Rauenhorst Vogt passed away on Dec. 19, 2017 at Hospice Maui Hale surrounded by her family after a short yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on Aug. 21, 1956 in Olivia, Minnesota and was the third of six sisters.

Julie graduated from Olivia High School. Julie lived in Tucson, Arizona and later moved to Springfield, Illinois where she received her bachelors and master’s degree from the University of Illinois – Springfield. She worked in Human Resources and raised her daughter, Becky.

Throughout her childhood, her family visited Maui frequently where she established many lasting relationships and fond memories. It was with great joy that in 2001 she made Maui her home. She worked in real estate, property management, and was self-employed. On Maui, Julie discovered her real passion in life was saving and rescuing cats. She regularly volunteered for various animal organizations and helped with spay/neuter clinics. She rescued and fostered hundreds of kitties. Her motto was “saving lives, one cat at a time.”

Julie will be remembered for her vibrant, welcoming personality, her hospitality and her genuine spirit of aloha. She was a loving partner, mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and a doting tutu.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rauenhorst. She is survived by her mother Mary Ellen Rauenhorst of Olivia, MN, her sisters Mary (Greg) McLaughlin of Elkhorn, WI, Barbara Cipro of Kihei, HI, Renee (Ken) Dooner of Bird Island, MN, Paula (Ricci) Borba of Anaheim, CA, and Sara (Tom) Maher of Olivia, MN, her partner Ricky Sarol of Kula, HI, her daughter Rebecca (Ryan) Like of Anahola, HI, her grandson Manalau Like, and twenty-two nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Feral Cats Maui, PO Box 555, Kula, HI 96790. It was Julie’s wish that a permanent cat sanctuary be established on Maui. The family would like to acknowledge and express their gratitude to Hospice Maui for their loving care and amazing facility.

Gloria E. Gouveia

March 29, 1935 – December 19, 2017

Gloria E. Gouveia, 82, passed away on Dec. 19, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 29, 1935, in New York.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Gloria was a retired Shuttle Driver at Roberts Hawaiʻi. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Howard Gouveia, Jr., Mark Anthony Gouveia, Chris Gouveia; siblings, Lindy Rivera – deceased, Richard Rivera – deceased, Jaime Rivera – deceased, Marie Rivera – deceased, Alice Rivera; and grandchildren, Keelan Ewaliko, Christopher K. Gouveia, Kuuipo Gouveia, and Jordyn Gouveia.

Kenneth Muneo Yamamoto

May 28, 1950 – December 11, 2017

Kenneth Muneo Yamamoto, 67, of Kīhei, passed away on Dec. 11, 2017 in Wailuku. He was born on May 28, 1950 in Wailuku.

Service over urn will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary.

Kenneth worked as a general contractor.

He is survived by his wife, Yaeko Yamamoto; mother, Stella Yamamoto; brothers, Matthew (Sharon) Yamamoto, Robert Yamamoto, and Colin Yamamoto. He is predeceased by his brother, Dean (Minnie) Yamamoto. Kenneth is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Amber, Justin, Shaylane, Cody, and Ivy.

Daniel L. Vedack

October 2, 1946 – December 10, 2017

Daniel L. Vedack, 71 of Kīhei, passed away on Dec. 10, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 2, 1946 in Oregon.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Ballard Family Mortuary, memorial service will begin at 7 p.m.

Daniel worked for South Pacific Motors as a mechanic.

He is survived by his eight children; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Vedack Nasburg, Elaine Vedack Reed, and Kathy Vedack Martin; and fiancé, Katherine Garcia Rabago.

Norma E. Haole Flores

October 6, 1934 – December 10, 2017

Norma E. Haole Flores, 83, of Kahului, passed away on Dec. 10, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 6, 1934 in Peʻahi, Maui.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Kings Cathedral in Kahului.

Norma was a pre-school teacher at Noahs Ark in Kahului.

She is survived by her sons, Martin J. (Nenita) Flores, Mark J. (Dana) Flores; daughters, Denise M. Lucero, Jennifer (Mark) DeCosta; brothers, Arlan Haole, William Haole, James Vanzandt, Gary Vanzandt; sisters, Rodana Nuesca, Irene Almeida, Linda Martin; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchildren.

Norma is predeceased by her husband, Martin Flores; daughter, Paulette Raass; brother, Theodore Haole; and sisters, Saturina Santiago, and Theodora Kawaa.