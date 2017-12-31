Hula Voices at Volcano Art Center Gallery

Volcano Art Center’s 2018 Hula Voices series will begin on Jan. 4, 2018, from 7 to 8 p.m., featuring an interview with hula practitioner Joshua Noʻeau Kalima, alaka‘i to kumu hula Nahokuokalani Gaspang of Hālau Hula ‘O Kahikilaulani.

Rooted in the value of aloha, Kalima has participated in hula since the age of four.

He was raised in hula with teachings from various kumu hula, allowing him to travel in and beyond Hawaiʻi’s shores to share the Hawaiian culture.

A recent college graduate of University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, he is well-versed not only in hula, but lei making, falsetto singing, floral design and more.

These free, educational offerings will occur regularly on the first Thursday of each month, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Hula Voices presents an engaging, intimate “talk story” session with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners, as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols, experiences, and inspirations for songs, chants and choreography.

These free cultural events are supported in part by a grant from the County of Hawai‘i, Department of Research and Development and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Park entrance fees apply.

Volcano Art Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created in 1974 whose mission is to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage of Hawaii’s people through the arts and education.

Visit www.volcanoartcenter.org for more information.