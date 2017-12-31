December 31, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Synopsis

A dry trade wind pattern is expected through much of the upcoming week as high pressure remains in control. Trades may briefly weaken over the smaller northwest islands Monday through Tuesday as a front passes to the north.

