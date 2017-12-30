December 30, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Synopsis

A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend and much of the upcoming week. A slight increase in shower coverage over windward areas along with lighter trades will be possible late Sunday night through Tuesday.

