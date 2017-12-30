December 30, 2017 Weather Forecast

December 30, 2017 Weather ForecastDecember 30, 2017, 5:00 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2017, 5:00 AM) · 0 Comments
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Hamakua
Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Synopsis
A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend and much of the upcoming week. A slight increase in shower coverage over windward areas along with lighter trades will be possible late Sunday night through Tuesday.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov