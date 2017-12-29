Puna Man, 67, Reported Missing

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 67-year-old Puna man who was reported missing.

Douglas Vernon Don is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 135 pounds with a slim build. He has green eyes and brown hair.

He is known to frequent the lower Puna area and was last heard from on Friday, Dec. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.