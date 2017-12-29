Kona-Kohala Chamber Toy Drive Spreads Holiday Cheer

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce annual toy drive held at the December AfterHours networking event brought in generous donations from chamber members for children in West Hawai‘i.

Family Support Hawai‘i was on site at the event to collect the toys for local children of every age.

AfterHours hosts Big Island Collision Center, Dickinson General Contracting and Mason Termite & Pest Control generously put on a festive affair for the chamber’s holiday-themed monthly get-together.

The 200 event attendees were asked to bring new, unwrapped toys in lieu of the usual entry fee. If anyone opted to pay the usual fee, the chamber donated those funds to Family Support Hawai‘i.

Family Support Hawai‘i Executive Director Ray Wofford greeted event guests from his post near an oversized shipping box at the registration table, which was piled high with colorful toys by the evening’s end. All gifts and money were donated for Family Support Hawai‘i’s 2nd Annual Christmas with Our Keikis. Presented by FSH’s Fatherhood Initiative, activities included a showing of the movie Ferdinand at Keauhou Cinemas followed by gifts, a visit and photo with Santa, and dinner for over 60 children in need.

“The gifts received from the chamber go to children who otherwise would have no gifts at all,” said Wofford. “Putting smiles on these children’s faces at Christmas is priceless.”

“The people of Big Island Collision Center, Dickinson General Contracting and Mason Termite & Pest Control really came together to make the holiday festivities an evening to remember,” said Chamber Executive Director Wendy J. Laros. “They made it their personal mission to collect more toys than any previous year’s event and worked tirelessly to invite as many people as possible to ensure that as many toys as possible would be collected.”

Laros noted that toy donations continued to arrive at the Chamber office for about a week from people who weren’t able to come to the AfterHours.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our members who supported this toy drive to spread holiday cheer to the local children and families of Family Support Hawai‘i,” Laros said.

For more information, contact the chamber at (808) 329-1758 or email info@kona-kohala.com.