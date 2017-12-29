December 29, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind around 8 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Synopsis

High pressure north of the area will maintain moderate northeasterly trade winds across the Aloha State today. Low clouds and showers associated with an old frontal boundary will continue along north and northeast facing sections of the state this morning, then gradually taper off later today and tonight. The trades are expected to strengthen slightly starting late Saturday. Expect a relatively dry and stable trade wind weather pattern to persist through most of the New Years Holiday Weekend, with brief trade showers mainly along windward sections.

