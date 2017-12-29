Current Swell Fading, New Swell Expected Tuesday

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder/head high today.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some wrap from the north could still sneak in to the best exposures, especially from Kukio northward.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current swell is expected to stay below the advisory level threshold for north shores and continues to ease.

A west-northwest swell is forecast to fill in over the weekend, building late Friday. Next Tuesday a larger swell is possible out of the northwest, filling in late Tuesday / early Wednesday.

A couple small south-southwest swells are bringing a little bump which will linger through Saturday or so.

As trade winds fill back in, east shores are forecast to rise Friday into early next weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

