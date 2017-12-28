‘Words and Wine’ at Kona Stories Book Shop on Jan. 2

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Kona Stories Book Shop will host its monthly Words and Wine event on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Keauhou Shopping Center. The free public event offers the public a chance to meet with local authors amid complementary pūpū and wine. The featured authors will be David P. Bugay, Bryan Furer and Anne Celeste.

David P. Bugay, Ph.D., who goes by the pen name Doc D, is known for his work as a high-energy speaker, author, poet and playwright. He has spent more than twenty years in higher education as an administrator and faculty member. Doc D will present two of his poetry books: “The Naked Turtle Dances” and “Zombie Dearest: Poems for Young Zombies.”

“The Naked Turtle Dances” is a compilation of uplifting verses exploring the challenges and victories of life. Some of the poem titles include “Just Call me an American,” “Never Laugh at Dreams,” “The Warrior of the Outfield, and “Corporate Beatitudes.”

“Zombie Dearest: Poems for Young Zombies” is a children’s book about zombies and things that go bump in the night to thrill the imagination of readers. Poem titles include “Zombified Football,” “My Pet Tomato,” “The Easter Squirrel” and “Billy and Willies Hog Dogs and Chili.”

Bryan Furer began writing, directing and acting in his own homemade monster movies as a child, and grew up to become a makeup artist for theater, film and television. But, he says, his first love is writing. He is a Screenwriters U Pro-Series Alumni and has written several scripts, some of which have been optioned. He is the author of two books based on his screenplays: “Five Steps to Sheep” and “Passenger.” He is currently working on a third book, “Kona Coast,” which he writes under the pen name Elias Blackthorne.

“Passenger” tells the story of Alec Larson, a skeptic when it comes to ghost until he boards a flight and spends the duration seated next to a ghost that only he can see and hear. Though unaware he has died, the ghost soon learns that he needs help in order to cross over. Alec reluctantly agrees, but in the process they uncover a plot to blow up the plane.

Anne Celeste is a spiritual counselor, teacher and healer who enjoys sharing her work and knowledge. Described as “an authority on intuition,” she has made a lifelong study of the process of spiritual development. Since 1981, she has taught thousands of individuals, many in caretaking profession, to live through the guidance of their souls. She teaches at Aina Lani, a six-acre spiritual retreat on Hawaiʻi Island.

“Creating Heaven on Earth – My Journey from the Devastation of My Life into the Heaven in My Heart,” is Anne’s true inspirational story about overcoming great tragedy and a severe illness. The book tells how she recovered from a debilitating illness without a cure through spiritual healing, and ultimately found grace and great joy out of tragedy.

Words and Wine will begin at 6 p.m. with an informal meet-and-greet with the authors, merging into a more formal book presentation and concluding around 8 p.m. following Q&A. Recommended dress is casual aloha wear.

Kona Stories Book Shop is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center. For more information, call Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350.