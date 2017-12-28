HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Dec. 18 through 24, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Four of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 5 South Hilo 6 244 Puna 3 274 Ka’ū 3 14 Kona 8 515 South Kohala 0 69 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 20 1,135

So far this year, there have been 1,135 DUI arrests compared with 1,088 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been 1,336 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,416 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6%.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 11.1% for fatal crashes