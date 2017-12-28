AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
December 28, 2017, 8:28 AM HST (Updated December 28, 2017, 8:28 AM) · 0 Comments
×

During the week of Dec. 18 through 24, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Four of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua09
North Hilo05
South Hilo6244
Puna3274
Ka’ū314
Kona8515
South Kohala069
North Kohala05
Island Total201,135

So far this year, there have been 1,135 DUI arrests compared with 1,088 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been 1,336 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,416 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6%.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 11.1% for fatal crashes

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD