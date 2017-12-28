HCFCU Raises Record $30,795 for Food Basket

With a belief in strengthening our communities and a mission to help hungry families, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) staff members and local businesses opened their hearts and raised a record $30,795 for The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s Food Bank, during HCFCU’s annual Market Day events.

This is the final year of the credit union’s “Triennial Social Responsibility” commitment with The Food Basket.

HCFCU raised and donated more than $73,000 during their three-year partnership to help Hawai‘i Island’s hungry.

Market Day events are held every October at all HCFCU branches to raise monies to support their triennial social responsibility partner, which is selected from staff nominations.

Event sponsor, Cal-Kona Produce, generously donates fruits and vegetables, local businesses donate silent auction items, and shoppers find great buys on baked goods, food, clothing, jewelry, crafts and more.

Also, HCFCU employees hold work lunch fundraisers and sell ribbons to raise additional monies.

“Our staff and the entire community remained passionate in their commitments to supporting The Food Basket,” said Tricia Buskirk, HCFCU president and CEO. “We are completely blown away at this record donation, and so very proud to live and work with people who have such huge and generous hearts.”

HCFCU’s “Triennial Social Responsibility Partner” program asks employees to nominate and vote on a

local nonprofit community organization on which to concentrate Market Day fundraising for 36 months.

The three-year time frame ensures that the nonprofit receives more focused support that can make a real difference.

If you’re interested in supporting The Food Basket, email info@hawaiifoodbasket.org.

Photo Caption Details (L–R)

FRONT ROW

Rhea Lee-Moku, Food Basket Board Chair

Toby Taniguchi, Food Basket Board Director

Kristin Frost Albrecht, Interim Executive Director

SECOND ROW

Shanda Yamamoto, Teller Clerk I Kohala Branch

Kristen Sur, Teller Clerk I Kohala Branch

THIRD ROW

Davelynn Esperanza, Branch Support Coordinator

Makiko Yamaguchi, Teller Clerk I Kealakekua Branch

David Miyashita, Marketing Coordinator

Elaine Dalit, Call Center Representative I

Gabrielle Lovell, Call Center Representative I

FOURTH ROW

Toni-Claire Haanio, Sr. Operations Officer Kailua Branch

Robyn Naihe, Support Services Coordinator

Sue Miskowic, Administrative Specialist

Trisha Cerney, Loan Processor II

Lorrie Gomes, Sr. Teller Kailua Branch