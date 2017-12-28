Beginning Hawaiian Language Classes Offered at Volcano Art Center

Volcano Art Center will present two series of Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, beginning Hawaiian language courses taught by University of Hawai‘i at Hilo instructor ʻĀlika Guerrero.

Have you always wanted to learn Hawaiian but haven’t had the time? Just visiting the islands and want to immerse yourself in the culture? Or, are you new to the islands and unsure of how to pronounce street and place names?

There are ever-increasing numbers of fluent Hawaiian speakers and now you can begin to learn this rich and vibrant language.

Guerrero holds a B.A. in Hawaiian studies, history and anthropology from the University of Hawaiʻi at

Hilo, and is currently pursuing his M.A. in Hawaiian language and literature. He has been teaching

community Hawaiian language courses for three years.

Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Part One will be offered for eight weeks every Thursday night beginning Jan. 11,

2018, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This basics class will focus on simple vocabulary, conversation, grammar and sentence structure.

Papa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Part Four will be offered for eight weeks every Thursday night beginning Jan. 11,

2018, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class will focus on expanding simple vocabulary, conversation, grammar, and sentence structure. Some Hawaiian language experience is preferred for this series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classes will be held at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus. The class fee for either session is $90 and $80 for VAC members.

The required workbook for the class is Nā Kai ʻEwalu, available at the UH Hilo bookstore.

To register or for more information, contact Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a non-profit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.