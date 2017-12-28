AARP Hawai‘i Seeking Volunteers for 2018

If making East Hawai‘i a better place to live is on your agenda for 2018, consider becoming an AARP Hawai‘i volunteer.

AARP volunteers work with Hawai‘i’s Congressional delegation, the Legislature and county governments to advocate for caregivers and kūpuna and to protect Medicare and Social Security.

Hawai‘i’s community service volunteers work on projects in the community to better people’s lives.

AARP speakers and communications volunteers also work with social media and traditional media to help spread the word about AARP.

A volunteer orientation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hilo Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1055 Kino‘ole St.

Call 877-926-8300 to reserve a spot or go online.